VelvetDiablo69

I'm a little pervert and I love naughty fun. I'm a 26 year old little devil strait out of Hell. I'm polyamorous, pansexual, swinger and use my thick thighs, huge ass, and slim waist to my advantage whenever I get the chance. My fetishes are many and I play out both on cam as well as with my master/husband, and two girlfriends. Sexually adventurous does not even begin to describe me. I LOVE sex and experimenting. See Me Live on StripChat 6 Days a Week: http://www.VelvetDiablo.com/StripChatPH Check me out on Twitter for Updated Showtimes and More: @VelvetDiablo